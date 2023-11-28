Top track

Some Tennessee Jar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Corsano + Cocks + Greenstone + Eisenberg Quartet • Warp Duo • Sebastian + Johnson Duo

Union Pool
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Some Tennessee Jar
Got a code?

About

Chris Corsano + Laura Cocks + Madison Greenstone + Wendy Eisenberg

Warp Duo [Levi Lu + Scott Li]

Selendis Sebastian + Alexander Johnson

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required. Photos of ID + NYC City ID are not accepted)

Presented by Union Pool.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Chris Corsano, Wendy Eisenberg

Venue

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.