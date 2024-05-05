Top track

"Listen to Your Heart." "No."

Cheekface

El Club Detroit
Sun, 5 May, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

When we last left the arguably interesting adventures of Cheekface, they'd released the minor phenomenon "Emphatically No." The band's sophomore album bowed at #1 on Bandcamp's alternative and vinyl sales charts, became a college radio staple, and propelle...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

yungatita, Cheekface

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

