Low Places Comedy Night @ Brain Dead Studios

Brain Dead Studios
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Low Places is a queer run comedy show hosted in the gorgeous Los Angeles, CA. Come see the funniest and trashiest comics in LA.

Lineup:

Vinny Thomas

Chelsea Morgan

Kel cripe

Cara connors

Bailey Norton

All ages
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

