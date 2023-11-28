DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lessico Naturale. Energie, biodiversità, clima

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Tue, 28 Nov, 9:30 am
TalkMilano
Progettare una transizione ecologica giusta dipende tanto dalla sensibilità dell’attore pubblico quanto dalle imprese, dai territori, dalle comunità e da quella parte di società civile che intravede nei nuovi modelli di sviluppo un’occasione per ripensarsi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 am

