DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maria Antonietta live @ i Candelai (Palermo)

I Candelai
Thu, 28 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsPalermo
€20.01

About

Il ritorno live della cantautrice tra le voci più amate dell'alternative italiano con la parte invernale de “La Tigre Assenza Club Tour", per un concerto in cui tutte le anime

convivono, in cui si alternano momenti rock’n roll, acustica e violoncello, cas...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fat Sounds
Lineup

Maria Antonietta

Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

