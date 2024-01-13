Top track

The Beatles - Penny Lane - Remastered 2009

Scared To Dance: Guest DJ Elis James

The Victoria
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scared To Dance is back at The Victoria!

Our guest DJ is the comedian Elis James joining resident Paul Richards. Expect to hear the likes of David Bowie, Talking Heads, Blondie, The Cure, Wet Leg, Joy Division, The Clash, Alvvays, The Smiths, Cate Le Bon,...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Scared To Dance.

Lineup

Paul Richards, Elis James

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open10:00 pm

