Adrianne Lenker with friends + Nick Hakim

Le Trianon
Thu, 2 May 2024, 6:30 pm
€33.99

Super! présente

Adrianne Lenker en concert exceptionnel le 02 mai 2024 au Trianon !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
Adrianne Lenker, Nick Hakim

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

