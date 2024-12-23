DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Late Night with Ben Canfield Quintet

The Century Room
23 Dec - 24 Dec
GigsTucson
From $10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($10-$15 tickets | 9pm show) Ben Canfield is a Tucson native and tenor saxophonist, as well as a former member of the Tucson Jazz Institute. After graduating highschool, he graduated Suma Cum Laude from the Berklee College of Music with a degree in Jazz pe...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open8:30 pm
100 capacity

