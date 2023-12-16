Top track

Swimsuit Royalty

Turtle Tempo Xmas Party

The Finsbury
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Swimsuit Royalty
About

Very lovely time to be had. Cozy festive vibes. May even be a tarot card reader present!

Turtle Tempo presents:

darragh (live)

Eden J Howells (live)

Bryony Dunn & The Forest (live)

Paul's Daughter (live)

RSVP does not guarantee entry so please arrive...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

1
Paul's Daughter, Bryony Dunn, Eden J Howells and 1 more

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

