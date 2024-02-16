DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eliot Bronson (Album release show!) with special guest Connelly Crowe

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $23.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Eliot Bronson with special guest Connelly Crowe live at Eddie's Attic!

Eliot Bronson (Album release show!)

Over the course of six albums, indie folksinger Eliot Bronson has created his own brand of atmospheric American roots music. He's an award winner....

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eliot Bronson

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.