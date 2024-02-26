Top track

Pair Of Wings

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frankie Rose + SRSQ

Dareshack
Mon, 26 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pair Of Wings
Got a code?

About

FRANKIE ROSE

Love As Projection is the new album by Frankie Rose, her fifth studio LP and second for Night School following the reissue of her interpretation of The Cure’s Seventeen Seconds. Frankie Rose has forged an enviable musical legacy, from playing...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train.

Lineup

srsq, Frankie Rose

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.