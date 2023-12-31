DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House Passion X Be Free New Years 10 Hour Special

Scala
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £18.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The sold-out collaboration House Passion x Be Free returns with the 10 hour New Years Eve special at one of London’s premier venues, Scala Kings Cross. Limited VIP tickets including fast track entry & access to balcony bar.

  • 18+ only, physical ID needed...
This is an 18+ event
Presented by House of Silk

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.