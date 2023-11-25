DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Circus Luchador3s | dj set | serata benefit per Lucha y Siesta

Angelo Mai
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:30 pm
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
CIRCUS LUCHADOR3S |dj set | serata benefit per Lucha y Siesta

Il 25 novembre #siamotempesta insieme a Lucha y Siesta! Tuoniamo tutt3 insieme con il CIRCUS LUCHADOR3S, dj set e serata transfemminista che sosterrà l’Ass. Casa delle donne Lucha y Siesta.

Presentato da Associazione Angelo Mai Occupato.

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm
190 capacity

