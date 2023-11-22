Top track

Kevin Garrett - Coloring

Kevin Garrett

The Courtyard Theatre
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
£18.50

About

This is an 16+ event

Presented by Communion.

Lineup

Kevin Garrett

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:30 pm

