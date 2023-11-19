DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat Presents
Sid The Cat Magazine Issue 2 Launch at LA Central Library
W/ Special Guests
Part of the LA Made Series at the Los Angeles Public Library
11/19/2023 at Mark Taper Auditorium
630 W. 5th St. Los Angeles, CA 90071
