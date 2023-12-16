DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La (nouvelle) ronde

La Maison des Métallos
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
TheatreParis
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

T'as déja vu toutes nos sexualités incarnées par des marionnettes? Allez, viens!

Un spectacle politique, poétique et drôle qui célèbre l’amour sous toutes ses formes. Une version actualisée de La Ronde d’Arthur Schnitlzer, à l’aune de la multiplicité des...

Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.

Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.