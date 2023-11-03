DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Boum

Magazzini Generali.
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyMilano
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il meglio della musica "nazionalpop" in un'antologia tra disco, italiana, pop/rock e dance!

"I put on some make up Turn on the tape deck And pull the wig back on my head"

Selezione all’ingresso a discrezione dello staff. L’utente riconosce che DICE non s...

Presentato da Magazzini Generali.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Magazzini Generali.

Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.