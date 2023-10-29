Top track

F*ck Monday : Omah Lay and Guests (After Olympia)

Club Vendome
Sun, 29 Oct, 10:45 pm
PartyParis
€107.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Compris, voici une version épurée :

Soirée : FUCK MONDAY!

Porboy & SYT

After-show OMAH LAY à l'Olympia

#FUCKMONDAY

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par FNF.

Lineup

SYT

Venue

Club Vendome

9 Rue Daunou, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open10:45 pm

