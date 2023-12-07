DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mālūf System

Teatro Italia, Roma
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsRoma
Il duo, composto dal suonatore di oud ed etnomusicologo italiano Salvatore Morra e da Marzouk Mejri virtuoso polistrumentista tunisino, esplora e trasforma il repertorio arabo del mālūf, musica urbana di origine arabo-andalusa, così come è stato codificato...

Presentato da Officina delle Culture APS.
Marzouk Mejri

Teatro Italia, Roma

Via Bari 18, 00161 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

