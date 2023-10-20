DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rencontre avec Hugo Clément

DARWIN
Fri, 20 Oct, 6:00 pm
TalkBordeaux
Venez rencontrer Hugo Clément à Darwin, Écosystème, ce vendredi 20 octobre à 18h30. Profitez de l'occasion pour échanger avec lui lors de la sortie de sa bande dessinée, Le théorème de Vaquita. 📚

ℹ️ Entrée libre mais sur réservation via DICE !

Tout publ

Présenté par Darwin.

Venue

DARWIN

87 Quai des Queyries, 33100 Bordeaux, France
Doors open6:00 pm

