Brandon Markell Holmes, Tony Flow, Joey Mercedes

Sleepwalk
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
$17
Brandon Markell Holmes, a "slow-burning vocal-house juggernaut" (Rolling Stone) works with producer Moist Briefs on his new single, 'Closed Today.’ Accompanying the single are three live recordings from his headline show at Brooklyn’s The Sultan Room this Read more

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

