Top track

Burna Boy - City Boys

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Halloween Glow Party | OJUJU

Brickhouse Social
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyManchester
£14.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Burna Boy - City Boys
Got a code?

About

WELCOME TO THE BIGGEST HALLOWEEN PARTY IN MANCHESTER @BRICKHOUSE ROOF TERRACE

Halloween edition

Cash Prize for the best costume! Dancers + insane location and the best Afro Dj’s on deck!

Djs on Deck

DJ Lee Patri: Amaria BB's official DJ and one of Lond Read more

Presented by AfrobeatsMCR

Lineup

Venue

Brickhouse Social

11-13 New Wakefield St, Manchester M1 5NP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.