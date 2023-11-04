Top track

Prufrock

Garagebashing Vol. X

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It's the tenth edition of [Garagebashing](https://www.instagram.com/garagebashing/). All previous volumes have been super busy and this one will be no exception.

[Black Bordello](https://www.instagram.com/blackbordello/)

[Ringards](https://www.instagram.com/theringards/)

[The Howling Fiends](https://www.instagram.com/thehowlingfiends/)

[Red Mar](https://www.instagram.com/redmar.eu/)

[Hyperdense](https://www.instagram.com/wearehyperdense/)

[Jas Eade](https://www.instagram.com/monkey.magic.official/)

This is an 18+ event Read more

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

2
Jasper Eade, The Howling Fiends, Red Mar and 2 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

