DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

L2P New Years Party

The Sound House
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyDublin
€19.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

L2P presents our New Years Party.

Join us at the Sound House for a great night of beats and good vibes with lots of surprises on the night.

Physical Government ID necessary.

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by License2Party.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Sound House

28 Eden Quay, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.