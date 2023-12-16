DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Giddy Up: A Modern Country Dance Party

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
$19.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saddle up and get ready to two-step your way into Giddy Up - the modern country DJ dance party!

Our DJ will have you boot-scootin to the best beats from country legends like Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Luke Combs, and, of course, the QUEEN herself, Do...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall

Lineup

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

