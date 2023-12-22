DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cover Band Bash #2 ft. Self Titled + more!

The Garage
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:00 pm
$18.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Doors open at 7:30pm. Tickets $18.92 in advance, $23 Day Of (both prices after fees).

A night of familiar rock covers for the whole family! The Garage is an all-ages, substance-free, nonprofit music venue providing young people equitable access and opport...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Twin Cities Catalyst Music.

Forest Fire, Self Titled, Indecent Proposal

The Garage

75 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

