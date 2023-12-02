DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dancehall Queen

BEEF SMOKED RESTAURANT
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyIvry-sur-Seine
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Venez vibrer aux rythmes des meilleurs influences caribéennes, latina sans oublier les plus grands hits gouyad pour les amateurs d'ambiance shatta et de whyne.

Nous vous donnons rendez vous au Beef Smoked Lounge!

Au programme :

LOUNGE : Hookah | Cocktai...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par The Plug Worldwide.

Lineup

Venue

BEEF SMOKED RESTAURANT

12 Rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau, 94200 Ivry-sur-Seine, France
Doors open6:00 pm

