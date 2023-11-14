DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SEMPRE TUA
di e con Antonella Caldarella
musiche dal vivo di Steve Cable
Bianca entra in scena a piccoli passi, Bianca canta, Bianca racconta.. Racconta di Bianca bambina, che ascolta le storie della Mamma e della Nonna, storie come ‘Barbablu’ in cui un...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.