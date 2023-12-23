DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KREAM

Sala On
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyMadrid
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Volvemos en Navidades, Tribu :)

BLIND TICKETS OUT. Muy limitados!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por KREAM.

Venue

Sala On

C. Industrias, 33, 28923, Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

