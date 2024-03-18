DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Happy Mondays Comedy New Cross

The Amersham Arms
Mon, 18 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Happy Mondays Comedy is weekly Monday, fun & friendly new material comedy club which have been bringing amazing value big name comedy stars to the Amersham Arms for nearly 20 years & is one of the longest running indie comedy nights in South East London....

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Happy Mondays Comedy.

Lineup

Sion James

Venue

The Amersham Arms

Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6TY, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

