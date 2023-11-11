DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

After Party con Auroro Borealo e Djones

Eremo Club
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:30 pm
GigsMolfetta
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

I dj set di Auroro sono l’imprevisto della dancefloor: puoi ritrovarti a ballare la più raffinata disco italiana anni ‘70 come la più cafona dance cassa dritta anni ‘90/2000. Musica che conosci benissimo, musica che non ricordavi e musica che ti stupisce,...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Eremo Club Antonio di Mastropasqua Elena.

Lineup

Auroro Borealo

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

