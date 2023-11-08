DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wicked Wednesdays Presents: The Dark Market

Our Wicked Lady
Wed, 8 Nov, 6:00 pm
Wicked Wednesdays returns to OWL this week!! presenting The Dark Market for your shopping enjoyment from 6-10pm featuring vendors curated to fit the vibe 🖤🕷️🐦‍⬛🖤

Yummy sandwiches by Good Deli's Delights

DJ Monica Vee selecting your dark genres soundt...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Our Wicked Lady LLC.

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

