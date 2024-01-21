DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
90th Anniversary of the Capture of John Dillinger!
Sunday, January 21st
10am-5pm, reenactments on 5th Ave at 11am, 1pm, 3pm
Located at Hotel Congress, 5th Ave, Train Depot
FREE, and all welcome!
We continue to celebrate with the 90th anniversary of th...
