Louane

EartH
Sat, 1 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

After a full tour in 2023, Louane and “Le Club des Sentiments” announce new exclusive shows in Europe in 2024. Join Louane on a European tour for a series of intimate concerts, full of sharing, between the arti...

Presented by Kilimanjaro Live.

Lineup

Louane

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

