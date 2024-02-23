Top track

Sosie

Irène Drésel

Le Krakatoa
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMérignac
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Techno haute en couleur aussi sensuelle que frontale, voilà comment décrire en quelques mots le monde d’Irène Drésel. Un monde hypnotique dans lequel BPM langoureux et sportifs côtoient des mélodies cristallines, déjouant ainsi les attentes de plus d’un au...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Transrock.

Lineup

Irène Drésel

Venue

Le Krakatoa

3 Av. Victor Hugo, 33700 Mérignac, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

