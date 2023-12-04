DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mezzanine: Elisabeth Subrin's SHULIE + MARIA SCHNEIDER 1983

2220 Arts + Archives
Mon, 4 Dec, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
Elisabeth Subrin presents SHULIE in 16mm + MARIA SCHNEIDER 1983

American filmmaker and artist Elisabeth Subrin has spent three decades playfully and provocatively subverting conventional forms of female biography on screen. Thoroughly concerned with what...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mezzanine
No Covid-19 entry requirements

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

