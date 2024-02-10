DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are thrilled to announce that Bez, iconic dancer and percussionist from Happy Mondays, takes center stage at the Fox. Renowned for his infectious energy and distinctive dance moves that became synonymous with the Madchester music scene.
Bez AKA Mark Be...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.