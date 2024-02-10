DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bez (Happy Mondays) DJ Set

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are thrilled to announce that Bez, iconic dancer and percussionist from Happy Mondays, takes center stage at the Fox. Renowned for his infectious energy and distinctive dance moves that became synonymous with the Madchester music scene.

Bez AKA Mark Be...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Bez

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

