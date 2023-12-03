DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Vuelta

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This 3rd of Dec is our 2nd ANNIVERSARY 🎂🎈

La vuelta is back for the 9th time and for this occasion we’re MANIFESTING really giving everything we got for it to be potentially THE WILDEST EVENT WE EVER MADE!!

OPEN JAM SESSION 🪘🎺🥁🎸

AFRO LATIN HIP HOP...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.