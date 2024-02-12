Top track

Paranoid London: Live + Signing

Rough Trade East
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £34

About

Rough Trade East is excited to present an in-store live performance and signing from The Paranoid London. This unique event celebrates the release of their new studio album 'Arseholes, Liars, and Electronic Pioneers'.

Tickets for this event also include a...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Paranoid London

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

