DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Margarida gosta de maçãs. Femme gosta de framboesas. Odeiam correr e adoram dormir. Falafel queria ser carteira, Campelo queria trabalhar num escritório mas o destino trouxe-as até ao palco do Musicbox para um duelo gentil.
Compatibilidade astral, depress...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.