KEYON HARROLD Performing "FOREVERLAND"

The Sun Rose
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $46.35

Event information

KEYON HARROLD performing "FOREVERLAND" with Special Guests from the new album. Musicians Room Presents Two Nights of Keyon Harrold. (NIGHT ONE) Youthful yet mature, fiery yet sensitive, and always with an undeniable groove, trumpeter Keyon Harrold shines b...

This is an 21+ Event
Presented by Musicians Room & The Sun Rose

Lineup

Keyon Harrold

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA

Doors open7:00 pm
125 capacity

