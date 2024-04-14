Top track

Francis of Delirium - Quit Fucking Around

Francis of Delirium

Dabadaba
Sun, 14 Apr 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Una energía inquieta y un deseo de conectarse con el oyente se encuentran en el centro de Francis of Delirium, con las letras personales de Jana respaldadas por un sonido de rock innegable que es tan liberador como intenso. Aclamado como un Gen Zer que red...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Francis Of Delirium, Francis Of Delirium

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

