Juanpablo + Luis Extremo + Orlok 101 | Temática

Specka
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:59 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

TEMÁTICA - Especial Frigio Records

Última Temática del año, y quizás la más arriesgada en su cartel.

Noche dedicada al EBM, Electro, New Wave y Techno Industrial.

Nos visita por primera JUANPABLO, capo de Frigio Records, sello internacionalmente conocid...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.

Lineup

Juanpablo, Luis (Extremo), Orlok 101

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

