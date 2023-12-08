DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stephen Sanchez "Angel Face" In-Store Signing

Byrdland
Fri, 8 Dec, 12:00 pm
Artist signingWashington D.C.
Selling fast
From $19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for an in-store signing and Meet & Greet with Stephen Sanchez!

20-year-old, Platinum-Certified, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Sanchez released his highly-anticipated debut album, Angel Face, on September 22nd, featuring Stephen's 3x Pl...

All ages
Presented by Songbyrd.

Lineup

Stephen Sanchez

Venue

Byrdland

1264 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.