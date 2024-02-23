DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Hilarious Deep Amazing London Comedy Show

The Book Club
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gilli Apter is one of South Africa’s top comedians and host of the international smash hit show, Story Party | True Dating Stories. Her confident, unique style and observations about life will make you laugh too hard to realise you’re having a nervous brea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Book Club.

Lineup

Venue

The Book Club

100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

