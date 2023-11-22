DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

seguiré buscant una cançó en el teu adéu

Sala Taro
Wed, 22 Nov, 6:30 pm
ArtBarcelona
Seguiré buscant una cançó en el teu adéu forma part d’un projecte que investiga la transversalitat del dol a través de lletres de cançons. Aquesta peça és la mostra d’un procés afectat per moltes altres que ens travessen el cos i ens toquen pell carn i ós,...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MUSIC FOR AIRPORTS S.L.

Sala Taro

Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:30 pm

