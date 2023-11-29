DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Acid’s Groove: Presented by Hip Hop Henry, Billy Crystal Fingers

Get Tight Lounge
Wed, 29 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJRichmond
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Acid’s Groove: Presented by Hip Hop Henry & Billy Crystal Fingers

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Get Tight Productions

Lineup

Billy Crystal Fingers

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.