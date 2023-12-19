Top track

DRAG BINGO – BINGO MERRILY ON HIGH

Rough Trade Nottingham
Tue, 19 Dec, 8:00 pm
ComedyNottingham
About

BINGO MERRILY ON HIGH! It’s the countdown to Xmas... so who wants to go BINGO ALL THE WAY with us at Rough Trade Nottingham!

TUESDAY 19TH DECEMBER / DOORS OPEN AT 8PM, GAMES START AT 8.30PM.

Drag Bingo is an ALL-INCLUSIVE event. All are invited and all a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:45 pm
150 capacity

