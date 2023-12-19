DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BINGO MERRILY ON HIGH! It’s the countdown to Xmas... so who wants to go BINGO ALL THE WAY with us at Rough Trade Nottingham!
TUESDAY 19TH DECEMBER / DOORS OPEN AT 8PM, GAMES START AT 8.30PM.
Drag Bingo is an ALL-INCLUSIVE event. All are invited and all a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.