Toilettes Mixtes présente 🌈 DEMAIN SE DANSE ICI

Le Mazette
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🌈 DEMAIN SE DANSE ICI sera un appel à envisager ensemble ce futur en construction dont la musique et la fête sont souvent l'unes des principales fondations. Paillettes, sequins et teuf seront, incontestablement, les maîtres mots de cette soirée haute en i...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Maud Geffray

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

