Locos Por Marley

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
From $29.36

About

DVCAI presents Locos Por Juana's 11th annual "Locos Por Marley" performance to Miami Beach Bandshell. Locos Por Marley celebrates the musical legacy of Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Locos por Juana is a GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY nominated bilingual band, most...

All ages
Presented by DVCAI
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Locos por Juana

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

